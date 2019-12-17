CPSO re-entry program helps former inmates back into society

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is helping men and women in the Caddo Correctional Center get their lives back on track.

The program is an education program, which offers vocation readiness, job readiness and helps with substance abuse. And when completed inmates receive good time credit.

“So we have people from banks come in and talk about banking, we have people from colleges come in and talk about how to get into college, we have health organizations come in and talk about health. Basically we ask community providers to come in that have programs on the outside that help people who are getting out of jail” said David Boone, director of the re-entry program.

The re-entry program started in Caddo Parish in 2009 as the pilot program for the state of Louisiana. It’s offered to over 600 people a year and many of them say this program changed their life.

For more information on the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office re-entry program, call (318) 841-0471.