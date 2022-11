LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.

She was last seen after 5 a.m., traveling northbound on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, north of Cypress Street.

She was last seen driving her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV.

If anyone sees Fong or her vehicle, or knows of her whereabouts, please contact CPSO at 491-3605.