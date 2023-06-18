UPDATE: Chesson has been safely located.

Original story below:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 64-year-old Lake Charles woman that has been reported missing.

Wanda F. Chesson is described as a white female, 130 lbs., last seen wearing gray slip on shoes, black yoga pants, and a Halloween themed scrub top.

Chesson, who suffers from intellectual disabilities, was last seen on foot in the Dixy Drive and Lake Street area of Lake Charles. She is also known to frequent Ellis Street in Lake Charles.

If you have any information regarding Wanda’s whereabouts, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3605.