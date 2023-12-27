MOSS BLUFF, La. (KLFY) — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a driver who hit a woman walking in Moss Bluff on Christmas Day and drove away, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 6:40 p.m. Monday in reference to a pedestrian/vehicle accident. Authorities said the pedestrian was walking northbound on N. Perkins Ferry Road just south of Poeyfarre Drive when she was hit from behind by a vehicle that was traveling north, which left the scene.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for multiple broken bones and later released.

The vehicle is believed to have minor damage to the passenger side headlight area and front-right quarter panel.

Deputies have attempted to identify the suspect vehicle, but have been unsuccessful and are asking anyone with information to call CPSO Lt. Bryan Guth at (337) 491-3846.

