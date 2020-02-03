CPSO: Last of 7 suspects arrested in theft of thousands from Holiday Inn Express

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The last of the seven suspects wanted in connection with the alleged theft of thousands of dollars from the Shreveport hotel have been arrested, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO has been investigating the theft of at least $280,000 from the Holiday Inn Express since an internal audit raised red flags and prompted the hotel to contact law enforcement. A total of seven employees, including a clerk and a manager, are accused of hiding money transactions involving guest stays so they could pocket the money. They are also accused of defrauding the hotel by giving away free rooms.

38-year-old Nydra Williams and 59-year-old Alton Williams were arrested in early January for their part in the scheme, and 26-year-old KeShana Dominique turned herself in to authorities Wednesday after learning she was the subject of a criminal investigation. Dominique was charged with felony theft.

Arrest warrants for felony theft were also issued for siblings 41-year-old Amber Nelson and 43-year-old David Nelson, as well as 24-year-old Jamilah King and 54-year-old Angela Mere Lane.

Jamilah King was arrested on Jan. 29 after investigators learned she was working in Bossier City. Angela Lane was arrested on Jan. 30 after Shreveport police gathered information that led them to find her at home on Wagner Street. David Nelson and Amber Nelson turned themselves in at Caddo Correctional Center on Friday, Jan. 31.