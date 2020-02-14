Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

CPSO: Driver dead after crashing into tree while fleeing from deputy

Louisiana

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A man, who has not been identified, crashed his truck into a tree in south Shreveport late Thursday night after fleeing from a Caddo deputy who attempted to stop him for driving without headlights. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead after a brief police chase that ended with a crash in south Shreveport late Thursday night.

According to the Caddo Parih Sheriff’s Office, it all started around 10:45 p.m. when Deputy Keith Morgan first spotted the vehicle while on patrol near Colquitt and Walker roads. Morgan got behind the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop after seeing the truck drive toward him with no headlights.

The sheriff’s office says the driver refused to stop, pulling into and out of traffic, and opening the driver’s side door while actively fleeing from the deputy. He ran off the roadway and hit a tree on Cedar Creek Drive near Bushnell Lane.

The driver died on the scene.

CPSO Sgt. Dexter White said the vehicle had switched tags. Deputies also say they recovered drugs and weapons from inside the truck.

The crash remains under investigation by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

43°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

41°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

42°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

43°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar