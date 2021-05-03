CPSO deputy terminated after arrest for indecent behavior with a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, La (KLFY) — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested and terminated a deputy for indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to a press release from their office.

Deputy James C. Trahan, 42, of Moss Bluff, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile on May 2. His bond was set at $450,000.

During the investigation, the victim advised detectives that Trahan had been inappropriately touching her since the age of six.

Prior to being terminated by Sheriff Tony Mancuso, Trahan worked as a correctional officer at the Calcasieu Correctional Center and had been with the department for approximately 15 years.

“I am very disturbed by this incident and sorry for the victim. Our deputies take their oath seriously and the actions of Trahan are an embarrassment for our profession,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “Criminal activity will not be tolerated at our department.”

Detective Lauren Cowick is the lead investigator on this case.