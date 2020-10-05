CPSO deputy fired after suspected DUI crash involving police unit

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been terminated after the department said she refused to cooperate in an investigation into the crash of a marked CPSO unit.

Authorities said Melissa Romero was involved in the crash at the intersection of E. Burton Street and Goodley Road in Sulphur Sunday night. She was arrested on a DWI charge. She was not on duty at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Romero worked as a corporal on patrol and had been with the department for approximately 14 years before being terminated by Sheriff Tony Mancuso after refusing to cooperate in the internal affairs investigation.