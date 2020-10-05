CPSO deputy fired after suspected DUI crash involving police unit

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CPSO)

 LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been terminated after the department said she refused to cooperate in an investigation into the crash of a marked CPSO unit.

Authorities said Melissa Romero was involved in the crash at the intersection of E. Burton Street and Goodley Road in Sulphur Sunday night. She was arrested on a DWI charge. She was not on duty at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Romero worked as a corporal on patrol and had been with the department for approximately 14 years before being terminated by Sheriff Tony Mancuso after refusing to cooperate in the internal affairs investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar