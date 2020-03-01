CPSO: Body found in Wallace Lake

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office is on the scene of Wallace Lake after discovering a body on Saturday evening.

Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 5:00 p.m.

According to CPSO PIO, Cindy Chadwick, two teens were in the parking lot of Cameron Park when they discovered a suspicious “bundle” and got out of their car to check it out.

The teens became “uncomfortable” of the situation and called CPSO.

Upon CPSO’s arrival, investigators opened the “bundle” enough to see that it was a body and called the coroner.

CPSO spokeswoman says the body was not found in the water.

This is a developing story. KTAL/KMSS will bring you updates.