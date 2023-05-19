LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection with several thefts of catalytic converters, some from Calcasieu Parish transit buses, authorities said.

Travis W. Sellars, 44, of Lake Charles has been charged with two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of unauthorized entry in a place of business and 11 counts of theft of a catalytic converter $1,000 to $5,000.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives responded Wednesday to a business on Prien Lake Road in reference to a catalytic converter theft that occurred several nights prior.

CPSO Special Operations Group detectives began conducting surveillance in the area to due multiple catalytic converters being stolen from the business. During the nighttime hours on April 24, detectives received a motion alert on a security camera located at the business. When detectives arrived they located Sellars underneath a vehicle in the parking lot attempting to steal a catalytic converter, authorities said.

Sellars was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with criminal trespass; and theft of a catalytic converter $1,000 to $5,000. Judge Kendrick Guidry set his bond at $10,000.

Officials said detectives learned Sellars was also responsible for another theft of a catalytic converter from the same business on East Prien Lake Road as well as the theft of nine catalytic converters off Calcasieu Parish Police Jury transit buses, located on Industrial Avenue in Lake Charles.

CPSO VCIU detectives issued two additional warrants Thursday charging Sellars, who is still incarcerated, with criminal trespass; unauthorized entry in a place of business; and 10 counts of theft of a catalytic converter $1,000 to $5,000. His total bond is set at $315,500.