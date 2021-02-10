CPSO arrests man for failure to register as sex offender

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man was arrested after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies found he was in violation of his sex offender registration requirements.

Heath W. Daigle, 42, had not paied his community notification fees and also failed to report for his semi-annual registration in October 2020.

On Feb. 9, Daigle was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to register as a sex offender; and notification of a sex offender. Judge Robert Wyatt set his bond at $7,500. Daigle was convicted of crimes against nature in 1998 in Calcasieu Parish.