CPSO: Arrests made in a drive-by shooting at graduation party attended by 200 unsupervised teens

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- Suspects in what detectives believe was a drive-by shooting into a large gathering for a graduation party in Lake Charles have been arrested.

Additional arrests are expected, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting happened shorty after midnight on May 25, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Upon arrival deputies learned there was a graduation party taking place at the business with approximately 200 unsupervised teenagers in attendance, authorities said.

Deputies located several victims at the scene with injuries and learned several victims had already been taken to the hospital.

During the initial investigation, detectives identified Devin Levier, 17, of Lake Charles, as one of the suspects connected to the shooting. He had been hospitalized for injuries he received in the incident.

On May 27, after Levier’s release from the hospital, he was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with illegal use of a weapon; illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile; aggravated second-degree battery; and aggravated assault with a firearm.

He was released later at day on a $70,000 bond.

After reviewing surveillance cameras in the area of the incident, detectives observed a car traveling westbound on Highway 90 when “a flash from a muzzle was seen coming from inside the car as it drove past the business” during the party.

Detectives were able to identify the car and on May 30, a search warrant was executed.

Investigators believe Abram Landry, 19, was the alleged driver when the shooting took place. From Landry’s home, detectives recovered a semi-automatic assault rifle with a 30-round magazine and a semi-automatic pistol.

Abram Landry (CPSO)

Landry was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with assault by drive-by shooting; and illegal use of a weapon while committing a crime of violence. His bond was set at $75,000.

It was also learned Landry had an active warrant for domestic abuse aggravated assault, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm and simple battery.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.