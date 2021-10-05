Covington teen disappears after missing school bus

St. Tammany Parish, La. (KLFY) State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 19-year-old Noah Cuneo.

According to police, Cuneo was reported missing by his parents Tuesday.

He was last seen at Covington High School on Lion Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Police say he missed the school bus and was last seen walking away from the school.

He has dark brown hair (long on the top and shaved on the sides) and hazel eyes and is 5’6” and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

He was wearing a red shirt, light blue sweatshirt, black shorts and black shoes. He was also carrying a blue backpack when he disappeared, police said.

According to family members, Noah has a developmental disability and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Noah Cuneo should immediately contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500 or dial 911.