Covington man charged with 6th DUI after traffic stop in LSP parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Covington man was charged with his sixth DUI after being pulled over by state troopers in the Louisiana State Police Troop A parking lot shortly after 7 a.m.

Patrick O’Leary, 51, of Covington, faces multiple charges, including: Operating while Intoxicated (4th arrest or more), evidence of motor vehicle Liability security contained in vehicle, simple obstruction of a highway, operating a vehicle while under suspension, refusal to submit to chemical test, and violations of registration.

The traffic stop was initiated by the Louisiana State Police after O’Leary was observed blocking both lanes on La. 427 North. O’Leary later came to a stop in the Louisiana State Police Troop A parking lot. The traffic stop started with O’Leary giving the trooper his debit card instead of a Louisiana License.

LSP says after exiting the vehicle, O’Leary could only stand while holding onto the car door. O’Leary refused to take an intoxication test and troopers determined that he needed to go the hospital. A warrant was obtained so blood could be taken. Results on those tests are forthcoming, and O’Leary did not answer any further questions from investigators.

This was O’Leary’s 6th arrest for DUI. O’Leary is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail. No bail has been set.