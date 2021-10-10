COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana continues on a downward trend

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) -- One mother, her two children, and two other residents were displaced from their homes after an early morning apartment fire at the Cypress Gardens apartment complex in st. Martinville.

If it wasn't for a 19-year old boy's courageous response to the fire, the outcome of this story could've been different. The hero, who wishes to remain anonymous says it happened around 5 a.m. He was getting ready for work when he heard his grandmother screaming for help. That's when he noticed what was going on.

"Next thing you know. I looked and the whole apartment was smoking," he said.