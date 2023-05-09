All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 22, 2023, investigators of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Glenwood Hospital to assist with a sex crime investigation. According to the affidavit, the juvenile victim advised that her grandfather, Rodney Steve Haddox, has been allegedly touching her inappropriately since she was 5 years old.

Due to the victim’s mental state, she was transported to a behavioral hospital in Lafayette, La. On May 4, 2023, officials interviewed other juvenile subjects to learn if they have been sexually assaulted in the home. One juvenile did not have much information to provide to officials; however, another juvenile advised officials that she had been sexually abused by Haddox.

According to the affidavit, the juvenile victim stated that Haddox raped her and allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him. According to officials, the victim had approximately 6 sexual encounters with Haddox.

Court documents indicate that Haddox is a registered sex offender out of Florida where he was convicted of Lewd/Lascivious Molestation-Victim under 12 years old in December 2007. The charge stemmed from an incident with another grandchild.

On May 5, 2023, Haddox was arrested and charged with Molestation of a Juvenile or a Person with a Physical or Mental Disability and two counts of Aggravated Crime Against Nature. His bond was set at $600,000.