Couple’s remarkable journey back home to Lafayette comes with special memories for their newborn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Doug McDiarmid was born and raised here in the Hub City.

He is now temporarily calling Lafayette home once again due to Hurricane Ida.

Doug and his wife Reghan and new born baby Charlotte Rose normally live in Sheila’s hometown of Thibodaux.

The McDiarmid’s decided late last week to evacuate to Lafayette with baby Charlotte.

And it wasn’t until Tuesday that the McDiarmid’s were able to speak with their family that chose to ride out the storm in Lafourche Parish.

Doug and his family are now waiting for the all clear to head back down the bayou.

As for baby Charlotte Rose, its been a memorable first trip back to daddy’s home town.