BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Texas authorities have been on the lookout for two adults linked to a case involving the injury of a child, and as of Tuesday, October 18, officials say the two have been captured in Louisiana.

The case unfolded in Texas where, according to Ted Heap, Harris County Constable of Precinct 5, the biological mother of five children and her boyfriend were both charged with injury to a child (first-degree felony).

Shortly after this, the couple allegedly fled Texas with all five of the children.

The mother, identified as Zaikiya Duncan, and her boyfriend, Jova Terrell, were listed as suspects in the Tuesday afternoon Amber Alert issued by Texas authorities.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Harris County Constable’s Office announced that both Duncan and Terrell had been captured by Louisiana State Police (LSP).

The Constable’s Office added that the couple was found with only one of Duncan’s five children.

The two told police they’d dropped the other children off at a relative’s house, a claim authorities say they’re in the process of confirming.

BRProud has reached out to LSP for comment and continues to await a response.

Readers will be updated as authorities provide additional information related to this case.