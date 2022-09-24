DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO)— Terrebonne Parish detectives arrested eight people, including a married couple, in connection to an alleged human trafficking and prostitution ring that reportedly took place at multiple massage parlors across the parish.

Sheriff Tim Soignet reports 39-year-old Yuhan Gao, 39 and 55-year-old David Kellow were both taken into custody after a weeks-long joint operation by the TPSO, the Department of Homeland Security, Louisiana State Police, Terrebonne SWAT, and the Thibodaux Narcotics Division.

Detectives say on Thursday, multiple search warrants were executed across several massage facilities in the Terrebonne area, including My Massage, Moon Spa, LA Spa Massage, and Best Spa Massage — all reportedly under the management of Gao and Kellow. It was there that several unlicensed massage therapists were taken into custody, alongside cocaine, about $20,000 cash, and multiple cars.

The investigation also led detectives to the discovery of other alleged illegal activities taking place at the parlors. According to the TPSO, this included human trafficking as part of the facitities’ day-to-day operations.

Gao was arrested and charged with Massage Parlor prohibited Sexual Conduct and Human Trafficking. She was later released on a $150,000 and placed in the custody of US Customs.

Kellow was charged with Human Trafficking and Pandering. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Six other people were arrested in connection to the investigation: