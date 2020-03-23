Coroner’s office confirms two deaths relating to the coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA)- Two patients who died from COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish have been identified.

The two deaths that occurred over the weekend involved a 90-year-old man and a 44-year-old- woman.

The coroner’s office says the first victim died on March 21.

The elderly man was from Woodville, Mississippi.

Two days later, a second death was confirmed by the coroner’s office.

The second victim was from Baton Rouge.

According to the coroner’s office, the 44-year-old woman was “presented to the hospital with complaints of shortness of breath,” and died on March 22.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office is holding an 11 a.m. news conference about the recent deaths and the coronavirus in Baton Rouge.