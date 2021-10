SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport toddler who was found dead inside a car at a mobile home park on Thursday has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the baby as one-year-old Joseph Everett.

Shreveport Police said Everett was left in a parked vehicle for several hours before he was found shortly after 3 p.m. in the 6200 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

An autopsy was authorized.

SPD is investigating Everett’s death.