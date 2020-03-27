Coroner confirms 2nd COVID-19 death in Caddo Parish

The Caddo coroner’s office says 78-year-old Stephen Bradley died Tuesday night at WK Bossier Health Center from complications of COVID-19 after several days’ hospitalization. (Photo courtesy: Mac Barrow)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coroner’s office has identified the first patient to die from the coronavirus in Caddo Parish and confirmed a second.

According to a statement released by the coroner’s office early Thursday evening, 78-year-old Stephen Bradley died Tuesday night at WK Bossier Health Center after several days’ hospitalization. Bradley was the pastor of Eightieth Street Church of God In Christ in Shreveport.

Bradley’s was the first death reported in Caddo Parish this week, but the coroner’s office also confirmed Thursday that 64-year-old Ronnie Hampton died Wednesday at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.

Hampton was pastor of New Vision Community Church in Shreveport and led the ‘Takin’ it to the Streets’ ministry.

This past Sunday, Rev. Hampton posted a video from inside the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. In the video, Hampton can be heard coughing repeatedly. He said he was admitted to the hospital last Friday due to that persistent cough. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs and was later tested for COVID-19.

The coroner’s office says both victims had underlying serious health conditions.

Only one death was reflected in the Louisiana Department of Health’s online reporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths Thursday. The state moved Sunday from updating the data twice per day to to once per day at 12 p.m.

Thursday’s updated numbers showed 22 new cases confirmed in Caddo Parish since Wednesday, bringing the total to 115. In Bossier Parish, there were an additional 25 cases, bringing the total to 32.

In a statement following the release of the updated numbers, the Louisiana Department of Health noted the increases in Caddo and Bossier parishes in particular, saying the governor and the LDH are monitoring closely.

Statewide, the total number of cases climbed by nearly 30% Thursday, to more than 2,300 cases.