Coronavirus cases rise to 14 in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s governor and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams have met to discuss the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The state health department said Thursday that the number of people testing positive for the virus was up to 14, one more than a day earlier. Most of those cases are in or near New Orleans.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.