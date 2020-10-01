Convicted sex offender, former APSO deputy, wanted in an investigation into alleged sex crimes involving teen victim

Anyone with the whereabouts of Todd Tripp is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225 ) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old convicted sex offender wanted on multiple crimes involving at least one teenage victim.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Todd Tripp is wanted for three counts carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and unlawful use or access of social media.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Unit received a report about a registered sex offender having contact with a 16-year-old victim who lives in another parish.

Detectives believe Tripp was using an alias on social media. They also believe Tripp met the juvenile on at least three occasions.

Tripp, who worked for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for about 18 months was terminated and arrested in September 2013 on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, possession of child pornography, 304 counts of child pornography, and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

On March 26, 2015, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office received information from the Germantown Police Department in Germantown, Tennessee that they were investigating Tripp who had been in contact with a 13-year-old juvenile and was exchanging sexual comments.

During a search of Tripp’s home, detectives located a nude photo of a juvenile and further analysis revealed that Tripp had been in communication with the 13-year-old victim. He was then rearrested on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, multiple counts of possession of child pornography, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Tripp was sentenced to the Department of Corrections on December 18, 2017, and was released on March 12, 2019. Upon his release, he was placed on probation for a period of five years and required to register as a Tier II Sex Offender.

A Tier II Sex Offender is required to register as a sex offender for a period of 25 years to be registered bi-annually. As of September 2020, Tripp was compliant with his sex offender registration orders with the APSO Sex Offender Unit and is currently serving probation with the office of Probation and Parole, authorities said.