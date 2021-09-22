Convicted killer Kenneth Gleason found dead in Angola prison cell, officials say

ANGOLA, La. – A Baton Rouge man, who was convicted earlier this year and sentenced to life in prison for the racially motivated killings of two men in 2017, has been found dead from an apparent hanging at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Two sources familiar with the incident told WAFB-TV that the convicted killer, Kenneth Gleason, was found with a bed sheet around his neck on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) later released a statement confirming Gleason committed suicide in his prison cell around 12 a.m. Wednesday.

“While making routine rounds, correctional officers discovered Gleason unresponsive and hanging in his cell. Gleason has been an inmate at the prison since September 20, 2021.

He was in a single-man cell, and per COVID-19 protocols for new inmates, he was quarantined for 14 days.