LOUISIANA. (KLFY)– According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, two Louisiana men were sentenced to three years and four years respectively for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Lequentin Williams, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge of felon in possession of a firearm in October of last year. Yesterday, he was sentenced to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for these charges.

Williams was the driver during a traffic stop in Lake Charles on Jan. 15, 2021. There were two other people in the vehicle at the time. According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, officers became suspicious of the varying stories each occupant gave.

A narcotics K-9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs. When they searched the vehicle, officers also found a Glock .45 and a large amount of cash. Williams admitted to being the owner the weapon. However, his previous felony convictions prohibited him from owning a firearm.

William’s previous convictions include attempted illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled and dangerous substance, indecent behavior of a juvenile, second degree battery, aggravated flight from an officer.

Glenn Ray LaSalle Jr., 23, of New Orleans, was previously convicted for aggravated flight from an officer and possession of stolen things. During a November 2021 traffic stop in Lafayette parish, Louisiana State Police found a Glock .40 in his possession.

Lasalle, Jr. was sentenced to four years and two months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.