Controversy builds over Drag Queen show filming in Ruston

Louisiana

by: Mya Hudgins

RUSTON, LA (02/23/20)– It takes a little foundation, a little blush, and a lot of eye shadow to get these queens ready to hit the stage…drag queens that is. They’re in Ruston to film an episode of a brand new TV- HBO show coming to your T.V. this spring.

“If I see them live I would probably cry. I’ve been a big fan of Shangela for ages,” said Shawn Igou, Ruston Local.

Bob the Drag, Shangela, and Eureka

The series called “We’re Here” is a six-part series showing off small towns, like Ruston, as they recruit and train drag queens for a one -night only performance. These celebrity drag queens, Bob the Drag, Shangela, and Eureka, will mentor their new drag daughters teaching them how to step outside of their comfort zones. Locals say this is a moment to embrace something different.

“Not only [does it] put Ruston on the map, but also helps the community understand a little better of what drag is and drag culture itself,” said Katelyn Cavell, Ruston Local.

Mayor Ronny Walker confirmed that the show is being filmed in Ruston until Tuesday, February 25th.

“Because a lot bigger cities have more of a drag scene and more of an LGBTQ scene, I think this may spark a drag scene in Ruston which is a really fun concept,” said Igou.

However, not everyone is on board.

“The usual saying around drag queens is like, “I don’t want my kids to see that.” This is like “perverse or profane” but the stuff that drag queens do is nothing more perverse or profane than what stand up comics do. They are just here to dress up in costume and entertain and help people have fun pretty much,” said Igou.

For others, it’s a chance to unite and merge different cultures.

“I think if you would just take the time to put biases to the side and come out and see the show it would be really awesome,” said Cavell.

“This is going to be something that we can all culturally bound on. It’s going to be fun,” said Igou.

The one-night-only drag performance will be on Tuesday at the Sundown Tavern in Ruston. The doors open at 6:30 and the show will start at 7.

