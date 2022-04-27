WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) A contract worker at the Phillips 66 refinery plant in Westlake died in an accident Wednesday, officials said.

The worker was fatally injured at about 11:30 a.m. “while unloading equipment,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.

She said foul play is not suspected and the death appears to be accidental.

The name of the contract worker and other details about the accident have not been released.