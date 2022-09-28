This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – A fatal explosion in DeRidder, 2017, has led to the Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) to pay $2.5 million to resolve allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act, stated the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ).

A complaint was filed today by the United States and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) in which it is alleged that nine Clean Air Act violations were committed, in part, from a fatal explosion and accidental release at the DeRiddder mill in Feb. of 2017.

The explosion killed three workers and injured seven while also launching a 100,000 gallon storage tank into the air and over and six story building, stated the USDOJ.

According to the report, the blast also caused property damage and released extremely hazardous substances into the air.

While investigating the explosion, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) discovered additional Clean Air Act Violations. These violations led to the explosion that caused fatalities.

Larry Starfield, Acting Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance stated, “This settlement both holds the Packing Corporation of America accountable for failures that contributed to this accident and sends a clear message to corporations across the country on the importance of implementing appropriate chemical safety measures.”