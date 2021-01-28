Consumer alert: AG warns of recalled child products

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is urging consumers to be mindful of several child products that have been recently recalled.
In a statement released Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:
- Morfboard Skate & Scoot Scooters by Jakks Pacific
- Toddler Boots by Target
- Nash Convertible Cribs by Serena & Lily
- Ron Jon Surf Shop Sippy Cup by Porter World Trade
- Eco Baby Spoons and Forks, Eco Feeding Spoons, and Eco Placemat Feeding Sets by Herobility
- Western Chief Toddler Boots by Washington Shoe Company; Sold Exclusively at Target
- Children’s Flashlights by Spirit Halloween
- Child Bicycle Seats by Burley
- Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Four Models of Playards by Graco
- Infant-Toddler Girl’s One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits by Target
For more information on these products and consumer remedies for them, view the Winter 2020 Safety Box HERE.