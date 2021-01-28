Consumer alert: AG warns of recalled child products

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is urging consumers to be mindful of several child products that have been recently recalled.

In a statement released Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:

  • Morfboard Skate & Scoot Scooters by Jakks Pacific
  • Toddler Boots by Target
  • Nash Convertible Cribs by Serena & Lily
  • Ron Jon Surf Shop Sippy Cup by Porter World Trade
  • Eco Baby Spoons and Forks, Eco Feeding Spoons, and Eco Placemat Feeding Sets by Herobility
  • Western Chief Toddler Boots by Washington Shoe Company; Sold Exclusively at Target
  • Children’s Flashlights by Spirit Halloween
  • Child Bicycle Seats by Burley
  • Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Four Models of Playards by Graco
  • Infant-Toddler Girl’s One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits by Target

For more information on these products and consumer remedies for them, view the Winter 2020 Safety Box HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar