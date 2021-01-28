Consumer alert: AG warns of recalled child products

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is urging consumers to be mindful of several child products that have been recently recalled.

In a statement released Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:

Morfboard Skate & Scoot Scooters by Jakks Pacific

Toddler Boots by Target

Nash Convertible Cribs by Serena & Lily

Ron Jon Surf Shop Sippy Cup by Porter World Trade

Eco Baby Spoons and Forks, Eco Feeding Spoons, and Eco Placemat Feeding Sets by Herobility

Western Chief Toddler Boots by Washington Shoe Company; Sold Exclusively at Target

Children’s Flashlights by Spirit Halloween

Child Bicycle Seats by Burley

Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Four Models of Playards by Graco

Infant-Toddler Girl’s One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits by Target

For more information on these products and consumer remedies for them, view the Winter 2020 Safety Box HERE.