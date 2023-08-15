RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — In response to the fatal crash that took place in Richland Parish on August 14, 2023, Congresswoman Julia Letlow (R) has reacted to the tragedy and sent her condolences to the family of Bryn and Harrison Thompson.

My prayers are with Francis Thompson’s nephew, Addison, and the Thompson family from the unimaginable loss of Bryn and Harrison. Let us wrap our hearts and arms around the Thompson family as Richland Parish and the state of Louisiana grieves the loss. My prayers are with Kasey, Addison, and Hayes during the difficult days ahead, as well as the community impacted by this tragedy. Congresswoman Julia Letlow (R)

On Monday, August 14, 2023, shortly after 7 AM, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 425 at Buckles Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the lives of 9-year-old Bryn Thompson and 7-year-old Harrison Thompson of Rayville, La.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by 43-year-old Kasey Thompson, was traveling south on U.S. Hwy 425. At the same time, a 2001 Volvo tractor towing a grain trailer, driven by 70-year-old James Barnes, was also traveling south on U.S. Hwy 425 behind the Chevrolet. As Thompson was preparing to turn left onto Buckles Road, the Volvo collided with the rear of the Chevrolet. After impact the Chevrolet became engulfed in flames.

Bryn and Harrison Thompson, who were properly restrained, were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office. Kasey Thompson and her front-seat passenger, who were properly restrained, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Barnes, who was unrestrained, was not injured.

Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.