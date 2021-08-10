Congressman Steve Scalise talks infrastructure package after receiving COVID vaccine

JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, Congressman Steve Scalise became fully vaccinated. He received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson.

Shortly after receiving his vaccine, Whip Scalise spoke one-on-one with WGNO Reporter LBJ. They talked about the vaccine, the surge, business closures, and more.

The Congressman also spoke WGNO about the one-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that passed the Senate today.

After weeks of fits, starts, and delays, the Senate gave final approval to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, with a coalition of Democrats and Republicans lifting the first phase of President Joe Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage.

The final Senate vote came down to 69 and 30 after months of negotiations. 19 Republican Senators voted with the Democrats to advance the legislation including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Through today’s actions, we will be more competitive on the global stage and primed for broad-based economic growth,” McConnell said on his yes vote.

The bill now goes to the House

“There’s been detours and everything else, but this will do a whole lot of good for America,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.”