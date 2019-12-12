Live Now
Congressman Mike Johnson votes “yes” on defense bill

Louisiana
WASHINGTON (News Release) – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04), whose district is home to Barksdale Air Force Base (AFB) and Fort Polk Army Base (AB), voted in favor of a $738 billion defense bill that delivers on key Louisiana priorities, including:

  • Increased pay for military service members
  • Improved housing for military families
  • Engine replacements for B-52s at Barksdale AFB
  • The extension of an innovative, cost-saving pilot program that has allowed Fort Polk AB to partner with local businesses for services and infrastructure improvements
  • Occupational licensing reimbursements for military spouses
  • The repeal of the so-called “Widow’s Tax” on military survivor benefits

“This defense bill is a win for our men and women in uniform, a win for our military families and a win for Louisiana,” said Johnson. “I’m proud to support a bill that does so much to strengthen our military and keep our nation safe. Congress ought to be spending a lot more time on important work like this and a lot less on the politically-motivated, partisan nonsense the majority party is currently obsessed with.”

