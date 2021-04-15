Congressman Higgins urges Biden admin. to approve INFRA grant for I-10 Calcasieu bridge

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLFY) — Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) led a congressional delegation letter to US Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging him to approve the state’s application for an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), John Kennedy (R-LA), and Reps. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Garret Graves (R-LA), Mike Johnson (R-LA), and Julia Letlow (R-LA) all signed onto the letter.

“This project meets INFRA Grant standards in that it is focused on alleviating serious congestion issues on a highly traveled corridor. Specifically, the interstate segment encompassing the project area experiences a reduction in travel lanes from six to four lanes of traffic, leading to bottlenecking, time delays, and increased safety risks,” delegation members wrote. “While at this time the bridge is structurally sound, it lacks modern safety features. If awarded, combined with the State’s commitment of $85 million, the INFRA grant will enable leveraging gap financing through a Private-Public Partnership (P3).”



The letter continues, “This region of Louisiana is quickly becoming a global leader in energy exports, contributing to American energy dominance. In 2020 alone, Southwest Louisiana has completed $40 billion in industrial projects with another $60 billion in projects pending. Adding additional lanes would expand the capabilities of the I-10 corridor, which is vital for Southwest Louisiana, Houston, and New Orleans. With strategic investment in Southwest Louisiana’s infrastructure needs, we can unlock its full potential, benefiting the entire nation.”



The full letter is available here.