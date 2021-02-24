Confessed killer arrested after slaying ex-wife in Roseland

HAMMOND, La. — A Roseland man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife Tuesday evening.

On Feb. 23, around 5:15 p.m., our office was notified of a female with a gunshot wound being located inside a residence on Highway 1058 in Roseland.

When Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered 49-year-old Christy Lee Jones dead inside of her home.

The incident is believed to have taken place shortly before our office received the call.

The suspect, Roseland resident and ex-husband of the victim, 55-year-old Jason Saizan, told detectives that he shot and killed his ex-wife during a dispute inside the Highway 1058 home.

Jason Saizan was subsequently arrested for second-degree murder.