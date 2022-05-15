BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s day twelve in the search for Destiny Cooper, a former teacher at McKinley High School in Baton Rouge.

Community members came together Sunday to search for the woman they called, “a beacon of light to the community.”

Friends and family say they have high hopes of bringing her (Cooper) home.

“If it was any of us, Destiny would be out here running this. She would make sure we got home safe. So, that is what we are going to do for her,” said Sam Biddick, one of Cooper’s former co-worker’s at McKinley High School.

Others close to the former teacher say she was a safe haven and a hero to many.

She was also the co-founder of humanity amped.

“We say it so much, it’s a cliché, but she was and is a pillar of the community.” Sam Biddick said,

A former student of Cooper’s, Boo Milton said, “I am not really sure where I would be today had she not recognized me and walked me through some things.

Elizabeth Durkee, a former co-worker at McKinley High School says Sunday’s effort is all about bringing their beloved friend home.

“We are very hopeful that with the instructions and plans that we have made, that we are going to be able to get Destiny some much needed medical attention, and the help and support that she needs.”

Biddick believes that the group is close to finding Cooper, and says , “I feel like we are getting close and that there is hope.”

Cooper has been missing since May 3.

If you’ve seen her or know anything about her whereabouts, the family asks that you call your local 911.