Community gathers for vigil, looking for answers as to what happened to Kori Gauthier

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The massive search effort to spot Kori Gauthier continues.

Gauthier was reported missing after her car was found on the Mississippi River Bridge, she was last seen Tuesday, April 6.

Police said late Saturday they do not suspect foul play or criminal activity in her disappearance.

But between the search for answers there was a pause for prayer.

As our neighbors came together, for a candlelight vigil in Downtown Baton Rouge, in hopes of bringing Kori home.

When times get tough, people always come together to try to find a little hope. By holding hands and lighting candles, while fighting back tears.

Family members of Kori Gauthier, along with the Baton Rouge community, prayed for her safe return home at a vigil Sunday night.

“We don’t give up faith, we don’t give up hope. I want you to know that this community is behind you, beside you, and praying for you,” said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Gauthier has been missing since early Tuesday morning, when authorities found her car abandoned on the Mississippi River Bridge.

“I don’t think I’ve ever received the amount of phone calls, text messages, and emails, since I’ve been the chief of police here. That’s a testament of the love of our family and the support that you have,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.

Gauthier is from Opelousas and is a freshman at LSU.

“Kori is a beloved member of our LSU family. And when one member of our family is missing, everyone on our campus feels something is missing inside of us as well,” said Tom Galligan, interim president of LSU.

Crews have spent days, searching along the Mississippi River, looking for answers as to what happened to their beloved Kori.

Police said this weekend they do not suspect foul play in the case.

“Many times in our life we pray for miracles, and miracles happen. Miracles go beyond reason, and show us things we never saw before. and they give us hope that a miracle will happen again,” said Bishop Michael Duca, Archdiocese of Baton Rouge.

While brings peace for just a moment in time, it’s hope and prayer, that is keeping this family together during these difficult times, in the search for their daughter.

“Our precious Kori, you have brought everyone together to speak a message of hope. We will continue to trust god who will lead you home. Your godmother,” said Kori’s godmother.

Kori’s parents are also offering a $10,000 reward for any info, that brings their girl home.

Contact Crimestoppers or LSU Police with any information.