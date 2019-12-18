Live Now
Community comes together to help tornado victim from Forest, LA

Louisiana

by: Hunter Elyse

FOREST, La. (12/17/19) — Holly Harris and her family were one of the victims from Monday’s tornado in Central Louisiana.

Holly Harris is from Forest, Louisiana and moved to Alexandria a few years ago. After the tornado hit, her family’s life turned upside down within a few hours.

That’s when her community in Forest got together to support the family in any way possible.

“You know my first thought was you know there’s a roof blown off or there’s a wall knocked in. And then about 5 minutes later, I got a picture and it was just level,” said Steve Harris, Father of Holly Harris.

Harris’s family says given the circumstances, they fell blessed to be alive.

“You got so much to be grateful for. I told my wife. The kids were at school, she was at work at the hospital,” said Harris.

Now, the family is looking up and moving forward as best they can.

“They’re just trying to salvage the pictures and the photographs. The memorabilia that is so meaningful that you lose in the house,” said Harris.

That’s where Harris’s community is stepping in.

“When you’re from here, you’ll always be from here,” said Harris.

The community in Forest Louisiana, where Harris is grew up, is collecting donations of clothes, toys, and other household items the family needs.

“We’re hoping that we can make a difference. And we can. And we will,” said Dean Helmer, Owner of Helmer’s Country Store.

The owner of Helmer’s country store has a bucket to fill with donations for the Harris family inside the shop.

“It’s a helpless feeling to lose your home. Especially around this time of year. But we can make a difference,” said Helmer.

If you would like to give donations, you can stop by Helmer’s Country Store in Forest, LA or give to the Go Fund Me page for the family.

The link to the Go Fund Me page the family set up is here.

