NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Prepare to laugh as comedian Dave Chappelle brings his stand-up comedy show to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The award-winning American comedian, actor and producer kicks off his Fall tour in August with back-to-back shows in Madison Square Garden. From there he visits Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Illinois before heading to New Orleans and beyond.

Anyone in attendance will have to surrender their cell phones, cameras, smartwatches and smart devices upon entry to make for a phone-free viewing experience. Everyone will have access to their devices but anyone caught with it during the show will be escorted out.

The show is set for Friday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Presale tickets are set to go on sale on Wednesday, July 26. General sale begins on Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster.