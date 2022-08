NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.



The 6-foot-8, 185-pound Eleanor McMain forward Corey Chest, who can jump out of the gym, pledged to Matt McMahon Tuesday on social media.

Chest and the Mustangs won the LHSAA Class 4A state championship in 2021, and finished as state runner-up in 2022 after losing to Carver in March.