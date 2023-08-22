GRANT PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – A Louisiana man has been charged with several crimes related to sex involving juveniles, authorities said.

In June, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) began an investigation involving 58-year-old Earnest Wehunt Jr. for sexual battery of a juvenile. During the initial investigation, it was discovered that Wehunt had allegedly committed sexual battery of a juvenile and aggravated crimes against nature. Investigators also learned that there were other potential victims.

LSP SVU secured an arrest warrant from the Grant Parish 35th Judicial District Court for aggravated crimes against nature. On July 12, Wehunt surrendered himself to investigators at the Grant Parish Detention Facility, where he was booked without incident, authorities said.

On Aug. 15, authorities said they discovered that Wehunt had committed additional sexual crimes. LSP SVU secured an additional arrest warrant from the Grant Parish 35th Judicial District Court for aggravated crimes against nature, molestation of a juvenile, and sexual battery (victim under 13).

On Aug. 21, Wehunt again surrendered himself to investigators at the Grant Parish Detention Facility, here he was booked without incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting la-safe.org and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.