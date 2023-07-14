BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Lawmakers will return to Baton Rouge this week to try and overturn some of Governor John Bel Edwards’s vetoes, including one involving compensation for the children of parents killed in drunk driving crashes.

Louisiana lawmakers will be considering all 28 bills that Governor Edwards recently vetoed. The three anti-LGBTQ bills are the main driver for some conservatives pushing for this session.

However, one organization is hoping the lawmakers would revisit another bill, House Bill 91. This bill would have required vehicular homicide offenders, who kill the parent or guardian of a child in a drunk driving crash, to pay child support.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, who supported the bill, say Louisiana is the first state to ever veto the proposal.

The bill, also called ‘Cody’s Law,’ is named after a young boy who lost both his parents and 4-month-old brother to a drunk driver. A spokesperson for MADD says this is only the second time a bill supported by the organization has been vetoed in the last 15 years.

“I’m a little dumbfounded, quite honestly, that this bill would be vetoed,” Frank Harris, Director of State Government Affairs for MADD, said.

Cody’s Law would have allowed courts to order drunk drivers who kill a child’s parent or guardian to pay restitution in the form of child support until that child is 18. If the offender is incarcerated, they would have to begin payments within one year after their release.

Harris says MADD is shocked, dismayed and frustrated by Governor Edwards’ veto of the bill.

“The problem with drunk driving is far from over, and it doesn’t help when a victim-centered bill like this is vetoed, in MADD’s opinion, that’s named after a victim,” Harris added.

Harris says drunk driving is not a partisan issue. It affects everyone and it happens every day.

“Drunk driving is not a 1980’s problem. It continues on to this day. In Louisiana, 299 people were killed in drunk driving deaths in 2021. That’s unacceptable,” Harris said.

That number includes parents and guardians that were killed by a drunk driver and left their children behind.

“MADD will be back next session to make sure this gets across the finish line,” Harris said.

Four states have already adopted Cody’s Law, also known as Bentley’s Law, and more than 20 states are also considering it.

Cody’s Law, however, could be revisited in the veto override session in Louisiana on Tuesday.