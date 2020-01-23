Live Now
Coca-Cola creates can commemorating LSU Football’s National Championship win

Louisiana

by: Karli Carpenter

Posted: / Updated:

Coca-Cola created special 12-ounce cans to commemorate the LSU football team’s win at the National Championship game last week.

Photos courtesy of Tyler Waggenspack.

The cans boast a purple and gold logo with the words “LSU NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 2019,” and they will be available for purchase in six-can packs for a limited time.

Cans are available throughout Louisiana and parts of southern Mississippi. Commemorative glass bottles will be available this fall during the Tigers’ 2020 season, according to Coca-Cola Marketing Director Brad Supple.

“Coca-Cola congratulates the LSU Tigers on their college football national championship win and encourages fans to celebrate this significant occasion with us,” said Susanne Hall, the vice president of Coca-Cola UNITED’s West Region, which is based in Baton Rouge. “Tiger fans once again can toast to their team’s impressive college football national championship by relishing the delicious, refreshing taste of Coca-Cola in a commemorative can.”  

