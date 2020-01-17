Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Coast Guard urges preparedness as high water season approaches

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

(Provided by U.S. coast Guard)

NEW ORLEANS (U.S. Coast Guard)– As the high water season begins on the Mississippi and the Western Rivers, the Coast Guard is urging mariners to prepare for the risks associated with high water levels and strong currents.

High water and strong river currents can quickly create a dangerous situation for a vessel and its crew, officials said.

It is important to take actions that reduce the risks associated with high water.

As of July 2018, towing vessels are now subject to regular Coast Guard inspections according to Title 46 Code of Federal Regulations, Subchapter M.

These inspections ensure the vessels are meeting the regulations related to safety management, equipment, construction and operational requirements.

The National Weather Service predicts that there is an elevated threat of spring flooding for the Western Rivers of the U.S.

During the fall of 2019, the upper Midwest experienced rainfall levels at 150 percent to 200 percent of normal, and the river levels are already high throughout the area.

This sets the stage for the elevated risk of flooding during the upcoming spring, even with a normal level of precipitation during the winter.

The Coast Guard recommends that all mariners, both commercial and recreational, take measures to protect themselves and their vessels as we approach the high water season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories