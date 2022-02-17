NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Coast Guard announced Thursday that it was suspending its search for a missing cruise ship passenger 150 miles offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

The passenger, identified only as an African American female, reportedly jumped overboard the 13-deck Carnival Valor, which was returning to New Orleans from its five-day voyage to Mexico.

According to the Coast Guard, rescue crews searched more than 2,514 square nautical miles for a combined search time of approximately 14 hours.

“The decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never one we come to lightly,” said Chief Warrant Officer Tricia Eldredge, Command Duty Officer at Sector New Orleans.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.”