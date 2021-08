FILE – In this April 18, 2021 file photo, the capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico. Volunteers searching for seven men still missing after the oil industry boat capsized on April 13 said they have found life jackets and other debris from the vessel. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — The Coast Guard started their formal hearing to consider evidence relating to the capsizing of the Seacor Power lift boat.

The hearing is taking place at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Houma, and it is open to the public.

It’s also being streamed online at https://livestream.com/uscginvestigations