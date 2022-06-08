BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) The Coast Guard, along with local and state responders are searching for a mariner who went missing after his vessel took on water near Baton Rogue, Wednesday evening.
Officials say they are searching for a Black man last seen in the water near mile marker 232 on the Lower Mississippi River.
The unidentified male was without a life jacket when he disappeared, authorities said.
Rescue crews searching are:
- A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat – Small boatcrew
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
- East Baton Rogue Sheriffs Office