BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) The Coast Guard, along with local and state responders are searching for a mariner who went missing after his vessel took on water near Baton Rogue, Wednesday evening.

Officials say they are searching for a Black man last seen in the water near mile marker 232 on the Lower Mississippi River.

The unidentified male was without a life jacket when he disappeared, authorities said.

Rescue crews searching are: