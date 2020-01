NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Coast Guard is searching for one person who went missing Thursday, approximately 12 nautical miles south of Dauphin Island, Alabama.

The Coast Guard received a report at 4:07 a.m. that a crew member was missing.

The 41-year-old man was last seen Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Crew members conducted a search of the vessel but the boater has not been found.

Investigator said the boat has been at anchor for eight days and will head into Mobile on Thursday.