Coast Guard, Seacor Marine, NTSB to provide update Monday on ongoing Seacor Power recovery efforts

(KLFY) The U.S. Coast Guard Commander Will Watson, Seacor Marine President John Gellert and Marine Accident Investigator Andrew Ehlers will talk to the press Monday about the ongoing Seacor Power response efforts.

The briefing has been scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at the Greater Lafourche Port Commission in Cut Off, La.

Families of the missing crew members say they are holding onto faith.

So far, four bodies have been recovered far from the water.

The deceased have been identified as 63-year-old David Ledet of Thibodaux, 53-year-old Anthony Hartford of New Orleans 55-year-old James Wallingsford of Gilbert, and 69-year-old Ernest Williams of Arnaudville.

On Sunday, 14 divers continued rescue efforts heading out to search level three of the ship.

Also on Sunday, United Cajun Navy joins search for missing mean in Lafourche Parish.