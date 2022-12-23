NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Coast Guard is responding to an oil discharge into a Plaquemines Parish drainage canal in Port Sulphur, according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District Heartland.

Watchstanders received notification around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 22 of an estimated 1,260 gallons of crude oil from an undetermined source impacting two miles of the canal, the press release said.

The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans pollution response personnel conducted an investigation and hired Environmental Safety and Health Consulting Services (ES&H) for the oil spill removal.

The press release also said that active oil spill response and recovery operations with ES&H and E3 OMI Environmental Solutions began on Friday and are ongoing.

So far, more than 840 gallons of oily water have been recovered.

Wildlife and vegetation have been impacted and to deter wildlife from further accessing oiled areas, air cannons are being incorporated to produce large blasts of air every 10-15 minutes.

The air cannons will be utilized until the pollution threat to wildlife has been mitigated, according to the press release.

“We are working with government and industry partners to ensure an efficient and effective containment and recovery response and are committed to overseeing a timely cleanup of oil to mitigate environmental impacts,” said Capt. Kelly Denning, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Commanding Officer and Federal On-Scene Coordinator. “The local public, the environment and protected marine species are our top priority.”

The cause of the discharge remains under investigation.